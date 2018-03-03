Rick Ross Rushed To Hospital; Allegedly On Life Support?

Rick Ross is fighting for his life after suffering an alleged heart attack.
According to TMZ, someone from Ross’ home called 911 to report a person in distress who was breathing heavily and uncurious. The rapper was then rushed to a Miami hospital.
The reports claim Ross was placed on ECMO, a machine that takes over heart and lung functions.
Ross’ family is denying that the rapper was placed on the ECMO.
Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that’s taking over the function of his heart and lungs … according to sources connected to the music mogul.
Rick is in a Miami area hospital getting treatment in the cardiac unit — a strong sign he might have suffered a heart attack which manifested itself as respiratory issues early Thursday morning.
Rick’s family denies he is on ECMO. As we reported, they also denied he was hospitalized. (TMZ)