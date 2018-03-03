Rap Basement

Rick Ross

Rick Ross Rushed To Hospital; Allegedly On Life Support?

Posted By on March 3, 2018

 

Rick Ross is fighting for his life after suffering an alleged heart attack.

According to TMZ, someone from Ross’ home called 911 to report a person in distress who was breathing heavily and uncurious. The rapper was then rushed to a Miami hospital.

The reports claim Ross was placed on ECMO, a machine that takes over heart and lung functions.

Ross’ family is denying that the rapper was placed on the ECMO.

Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that’s taking over the function of his heart and lungs … according to sources connected to the music mogul.

Rick is in a Miami area hospital getting treatment in the cardiac unit — a strong sign he might have suffered a heart attack which manifested itself as respiratory issues early Thursday morning. 

Rick’s family denies he is on ECMO. As we reported, they also denied he was hospitalized. (TMZ)

 

 

