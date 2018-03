Fabolous has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his baby mama, Emily B.

According to TMZ, Fab turned himself in to police in Englewood, NJ after Emily called law enforcement on the rapper for hitting her.

Fab was escorted in to the precinct with his attorney by his side. He reportedly didn’t spend anytime in jail, but he was cited for the incident and given a ticket for his court appearance.

The rapper was booked for 2 felonies, aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat….