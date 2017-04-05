Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest
2501
0
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
6101
2
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Dave East Eastside Story
4513
2
Kendrick Lamar DAMN. (Album Stream)
3944
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Rick Ross

Rick Ross Dodges Jail Time In Kidnapping Case

Posted By on April 5, 2017

Rick Ross has struck a plea deal in his kidnapping trial and he caught a HUGE break.

According to reports, the rapper was in a Fayette County courtroom Tuesday facing kidnappng, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and more after he allegedly held his groundskeeper captive at gunpoint in his Georgia mansion and beat him.

Ross pled no contest to 1 felony count of aggravated assault. The other felony charges were dropped. Ross received no additional jail time, but was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Rozay is being sentenced as a first time felony offender, which means all he has to do is pay his $10k fine and the conviction will be erased from his record. He did receive 60 months probation for the 5 misdemeanors.

The rapper celebrated his victory and shared it with the world.

Latest Rick Ross

Rick Ross Speaks On Ending Drake & Meek Mill Feud
7676 525 580
8
Birdman Mad At Rick Ross For Using Him To Help Album Sales
16967 525 1282
10
Rick Ross Rick Ross ft. Young Thug & Wale – Trap Trap Trap
14347
10
Rick Ross Rick Ross Feat. Nipsey Hussle, E40, Slim Thug & Fat Joe – Buy Back The Block (Refinance)
3335
2

Recent Stories

Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest
2501
0
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
6101
2
ASAP Rocky’s L.A. Home Robbed; Over $1 Million Stolen
4632
0
Blac Youngsta Arrested In Connection With Young Dolph Shooting In Charlotte
5929
0
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Relationship To Next Level After Meeting His Family
3335
2
More News

Trending Songs

Kid Ink Nympho (Issues Remix)
291
0
24hrs Address
529
0
PnB Rock Unforgettable (Freestyle)
304
0
Lil Yachty ft. Key! Yea
331
0
Wiz Khalifa Stay Stoned (Redbone Weedmix)
556
0
Meek Mill Glow Up
503
0
Nasaan OK!
397
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

ASAP Ferg Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
66
0
Young M.A “Self M.Ade” Video
119
0
Snoop Dogg Performs “Trash Bags” Live On Kimmel
926
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
ASAP Rocky’s L.A. Home Robbed; Over $1 Million Stolen