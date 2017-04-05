Rick Ross Dodges Jail Time In Kidnapping Case

Rick Ross has struck a plea deal in his kidnapping trial and he caught a HUGE break.

According to reports, the rapper was in a Fayette County courtroom Tuesday facing kidnappng, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and more after he allegedly held his groundskeeper captive at gunpoint in his Georgia mansion and beat him.

Ross pled no contest to 1 felony count of aggravated assault. The other felony charges were dropped. Ross received no additional jail time, but was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Rozay is being sentenced as a first time felony offender, which means all he has to do is pay his $10k fine and the conviction will be erased from his record. He did receive 60 months probation for the 5 misdemeanors.

The rapper celebrated his victory and shared it with the world.