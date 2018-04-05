Rap Basement

Tekashi 69 & Bhad Bhabie Diss Each Other On Social Media?

Posted By on April 5, 2018

Tekashi 69 & Bhad Bhabie are now in a social media beef?

The Cash Me Outside girl, and Tekashi took to social media to trade shots toward one another. According to 6ix9ine, Bhabie doesn’t like him because he refused to do a song with her, but she denies these claims.

Once Bhabie caught wind of his comments she decided to throw some jabs of her own, claiming Trippie Redd birthed him.

“Trippie Redd birthed your ass. Nobody knew who the fuck you was. Nobody at all. I don’t give a fuck what you say. Nobody knew who the fuck you was. I don’t wanna hear none of that shit.”

She also added,

“I aint never ask you to be on no fucking song. And I know my label didn’t ask you for no fucking song you little fuckin’ weirdo,” 

