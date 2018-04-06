Migos Tour Bus Raided; 420 Grams Of Weed, Codeine & Xanax Found

Migos tour bus was raided and tons of drugs were found.

The bus was raided in Boone, North Carolina after they were pulled over leaving their show. The police claim they pulled the bus over for a routine traffic stop, and smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

According to the reports, none of the members of the group were taken to jail, but three members of their entourage were charged after they found 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine, and xanax.