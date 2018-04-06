Rap Basement

Migos Tour Bus Raided; 420 Grams Of Weed, Codeine & Xanax Found

Posted By on April 6, 2018

Migos tour bus was raided and tons of drugs were found.

The bus was raided in Boone, North Carolina after they were pulled over leaving their show. The police claim they pulled the bus over for a routine traffic stop, and smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

According to the reports, none of the members of the group were taken to jail, but three members of their entourage were charged after they found 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine, and xanax.

According to the Greensboro News & Records, three members of the Migos entourage were charged, but Quavo and Takeoff escaped without a slap on the wrist. The police were able to seize 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine, and an unspecified dosage of Xanax. 

 

