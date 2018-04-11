Rap Basement

Safaree Samuels Robbery Footage Released

Posted By on April 11, 2018

Safaree Samuels was recently robbed at gun point and the footage has now been released.

In the TMZ released footage, Safaree is seen next to his car in a parking garage with a red fur coat on, when two men run up on him and hi sfriend with guns drawn.

The alleged robbers, Shawn Harewood and Johnathan Ricketts, who got caught shortly after the incident, are seen going through Safaree’s coat taking his valuables, right before they made the two lay face down on the ground.

Check out the footage below.

