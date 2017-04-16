50 Cent Sued For Punching Woman In The Chest At Baltimore Show (Video)

50 Cent is being sued for punching a woman during his recent show in Baltimore.

According to reports, Donnetta Derr is filing a lawsuit against 50 Cent, The LOX & the concert venue where the show was. During 50’s performance, he was pulled off stage by a fan and he decided to punch her in the chest to get free from her grip.

Donnetta was invited to dance on stage shortly after the incident, but that wasn’t enough for her. She went to the hospital the day after the show and then hired a lawyer to take care of the situation.

Watch the footage below.