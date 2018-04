J. Cole is dropping a new album on 4/20 called “K.O.D.”

Rumors started going around about some new J. Cole after he wiped his Instagram clean Monday (4/16) morning. Cole also took to Twitter and said , “its time,” before revealing hes doing a free show in NYC Monday night.

It turns out that the free concert was Cole playing his entire album for fans and announcing the title.

RapRadar’s Bdot Miller, who was in attendance at tonight’s free show, K.O.D stands for three different acronyms…. “Kidz On Drugz, King Overdose, & Kill Our Demonz.”