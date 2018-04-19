Rap Basement

Kanye West

Kanye West Gives Charlamagne Tha God Private Listening Session

Posted By on April 19, 2018

Kanye West is finishing up his new album, and Charlamagne Tha God got to have a private listening session.

Yeezy and Charlamagne were spotted leaving the rappers Calabasas office Wednesday night, and was asked if they listened to the new album together.

There wasn’t much said, but the grin on Kanye’s face says it all.

According to TMZ, Charlamagne was fortunate enough to hear a “go portion of the album” and The Breakfast Club host got the chance to interview him about the new project.

Check out the footage below:


 

 

 

 

