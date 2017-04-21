Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest
2501
0
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
6101
2
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Dave East Eastside Story
4513
2
Kendrick Lamar DAMN. (Album Stream)
3944
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Speaks On Jay Z Helping Him With Birdman

Posted By on April 21, 2017

https://www.viagrapascherfr.com/acheter-sildenafil-100mg-uso/

 

Lil Wayne spoke on how Jay Z has been helping him with his legal battle with Cash Money.

Weezy sat down with Skip Bayless and briefly on his relationship with Jay Z and revealed the Roc Nation head was helping him with the unsettled Birdman lawsuit.  Although Weezy never said he officially signed to Roc Nation, he did explain what Jay Z has been doing for him. Check out the interview below.  

Latest Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
6101 525 461
2
Lil Wayne Calls In ‘Goon Squad’ After Drink Thrown At Him During Concert (Video)
8801 525 665
2
Lil Wayne Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda – Grateful
24074
16
Lil Wayne Lil Wayne – No Mercy (Undisputed Show Intro)
7769
7

Recent Stories

Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest
2501
0
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
6101
2
ASAP Rocky’s L.A. Home Robbed; Over $1 Million Stolen
4632
0
Blac Youngsta Arrested In Connection With Young Dolph Shooting In Charlotte
5929
0
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Relationship To Next Level After Meeting His Family
3335
2
More News

Trending Songs

Kid Ink Nympho (Issues Remix)
291
0
24hrs Address
529
0
PnB Rock Unforgettable (Freestyle)
304
0
Lil Yachty ft. Key! Yea
331
0
Wiz Khalifa Stay Stoned (Redbone Weedmix)
556
0
Meek Mill Glow Up
503
0
Nasaan OK!
397
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

ASAP Ferg Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
66
0
Young M.A “Self M.Ade” Video
119
0
Snoop Dogg Performs “Trash Bags” Live On Kimmel
926
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
ASAP Rocky’s L.A. Home Robbed; Over $1 Million Stolen