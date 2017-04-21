Lil Wayne Speaks On Jay Z Helping Him With Birdman

https://www.viagrapascherfr.com/acheter-sildenafil-100mg-uso/

Lil Wayne spoke on how Jay Z has been helping him with his legal battle with Cash Money.

Weezy sat down with Skip Bayless and briefly on his relationship with Jay Z and revealed the Roc Nation head was helping him with the unsettled Birdman lawsuit. Although Weezy never said he officially signed to Roc Nation, he did explain what Jay Z has been doing for him. Check out the interview below.