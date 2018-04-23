Rap Basement

Tekashi 69 & Crew Under Police Investigation For Shooting In NYC

Posted By on April 23, 2018

Tekashi69’s crew are under investigation after a shooting injured two men who were connected to 69’s rival, Casanova.

According to TMZ, police say Casanova was filming a music video in NYC’s Bedford-Stuyvesant Thursday when mulitple shots were fired at the group.

The police say two men ended up getting hit with bullets, but are expected to fully recover.

The reports also claim, Tekashi and crew were involved in another shooting after a scuffle broke out with Casanova at the Adrien Broner fight.

Tekashi and Casanova have a long-standing rivalry. On Saturday night, both crews were in attendance for the Adrien Broner fight at Barclays Center and had a scuffle in an arena hallway. Cops say one shot was fired during the scuffle, and they believe the shooter was an unidentified member of Tekashi’s crew. 

Police believe the Broner incident was a continuation of Thursday’s violence. They have not yet named any suspects, but the case is under active investigation.

 

Peep some footage of one of the incidents below.

