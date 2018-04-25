Rap Basement

Tekashi69's Manager Main Suspect In Two Seperate Shootings

Posted By on April 25, 2018

 

Tekashi69’s manager is now under criminal investigation for the two separate shootings.

According to TMZ, police say Tekashi‘s manager, Tr3way, is the main person of interest in two separate shootings the day of the Adrien Broner fight.

One of the shootings happened before the boxing match and another happened during the fight.

The Police claim they have video footage of the moments leading up to both incidents.

We’re told police believe Tr3yway might be the person who fired a shot inside the Barclays Center after a fight broke out with Casanova‘s crew, based on surveillance video. They also think he might’ve been the guy who fired two shots 4 hours beforehand, when he was allegedly captured on video shooting at a car following Tekashi’s SUV.

Cops tell us the suspect in the footage from both incidents resembles Tr3yway.

 

