Kanye West & Friends Plan On Saving Chicago With Donda Social

Kanye West & friends are working on a plan to help a lot of Chicago residents

According to TMZ, Kanye has been working on starting an organization called Donda Social.

The rapper has joined forces with some friends including, Common, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Don C and more to help with the new venture.

The organization is going to focus on Chicago neighborhoods who are facing serious housing, education gun violence and drinking water issues.