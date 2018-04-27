Kanye West & Friends Plan On Saving Chicago With Donda Social

Kanye West & friends are working on a plan to help a lot of Chicago residents
According to TMZ, Kanye has been working on starting an organization called Donda Social.
The rapper has joined forces with some friends including, Common, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Don C and more to help with the new venture.
The organization is going to focus on Chicago neighborhoods who are facing serious housing, education gun violence and drinking water issues.
The plan is for members of DS to physically visit the struggling areas, listen to the people and come up with real and practical solutions … and most importantly — money.
Beyond money, Yusef says the famous folks involved in the program will get loud to change the political agenda in Chi-town and make these issues a priority.