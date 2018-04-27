Kanye West & Friends Plan On Saving Chicago With Donda Social

Rap Basement

Posted By on April 27, 2018

 

 

Kanye West & friends are working on a plan to help a lot of Chicago residents

According to TMZ, Kanye has been working on starting an organization called Donda Social.

The rapper has joined forces with some friends including,  CommonChance The RapperVic MensaDon C and more to help with the new venture.

The organization is going to focus on Chicago neighborhoods who are facing serious housing, education gun violence and drinking water issues.

The plan is for members of DS to physically visit the struggling areas, listen to the people and come up with real and practical solutions … and most importantly — money. 

Beyond money, Yusef says the famous folks involved in the program will get loud to change the political agenda in Chi-town and make these issues a priority.

 

