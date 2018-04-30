Kanye West Hangs With Candace Owens

Kanye West hung out with Candace Owens over the weekend after praising her online for her freedom of thought.

Ye praised Owens after she expressed her opinion on the African American community being “focused on their past and shouting about slavery” while others are “focused on the future.”

Kanye sent out his support for her via Twitter saying he loved how she spoke her mind and got a lot of backlash for it.

TMZ Says,

He believes social media and traditional media has created such intolerance — with a shoot to kill mentality for anyone who “goes against the grain” — that people are deathly afraid to speak their mind. It’s all part of a campaign to shake America — which is why he says he wore the “Make America Great Again” hat last week. He says he admires Trump because he’s not afraid to speak his mind, and he thinks that’s a virtue that has become almost extinct.

Check out a picture of the meeting below via TMZ.