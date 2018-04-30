Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kanye West Hangs With Candace Owens
238
0
Kanye West & Friends Plan On Saving Chicago With Donda Social
1853
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Jacquees This Time I'm Serious
1072
0
Flatbush Zombies Vacation In Hell
913
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kanye West Hangs With Candace Owens

Posted By on April 30, 2018

 

 

Kanye West hung out with Candace Owens over the weekend after praising her online for her freedom of thought.

Ye praised Owens after she expressed her opinion on the African American community being “focused on their past and shouting about slavery” while others are “focused on the future.”

Kanye sent out his support for her via Twitter saying he loved how she spoke her mind and got a lot of backlash for it.

TMZ Says,

He believes social media and traditional media has created such intolerance — with a shoot to kill mentality for anyone who “goes against the grain” — that people are deathly afraid to speak their mind.

It’s all part of a campaign to shake America — which is why he says he wore the “Make America Great Again” hat last week. He says he admires Trump because he’s not afraid to speak his mind, and he thinks that’s a virtue that has become almost extinct.

Check out a picture of the meeting below via TMZ.

Latest Featured

Kanye West & Friends Plan On Saving Chicago With Donda Social
1853 525 140
1
Tekashi69’s Manager Main Suspect In Two Seperate Shootings
4037 525 305
0

Recent Stories

Kanye West Hangs With Candace Owens
238
0
Kanye West & Friends Plan On Saving Chicago With Donda Social
1853
1
Tekashi69’s Manager Main Suspect In Two Seperate Shootings
4037
0
Tekashi 69 & Crew Under Police Investigation For Shooting In NYC
4103
0
Kanye West Gives Charlamagne Tha God Private Listening Session
4182
0
More News

Trending Songs

Smokepurpp Lift Yourself (Remix)
93
0
Post Malone Otherside
93
0
Soulja Boy I Got The Yop On Me
40
0
Offset ft. 21 Savage Hot Spot
119
0
Aloe Blacc Brooklyn In The Summer
582
0
Saweetie ft. Kehlani ICY GRL (Bae Mix)
410
0
Kanye West ft. T.I. Ye Vs. The People (Radio Rip)
1046
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

T.I. & Jacquees “Certified” Video
79
0
Youngboy Never Broke Again “Overdose” Video
53
0
G Herbo feat. Chance the Rapper & Lil Uzi Vert “Everything” Remix Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kanye West Hangs With Candace Owens
Kanye West & Friends Plan On Saving Chicago With Donda Social
Tekashi69’s Manager Main Suspect In Two Seperate Shootings