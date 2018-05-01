Rap Basement

Daz Dillinger Threatens Kanye West; Police Investigating Video

Posted By on May 1, 2018

Sheriff’s Dept. radar, after he told the Crips to attack Kanye West if they saw him.

According to TMZ, they called the Sheerif’s Dept. Monday to see if the video Daz posted was something they were looking in to.

TMZ called the Sheriff’s Dept. Monday to ask if Dillinger’s video was something they were looking at. At the time, the Sheriff’s Dept. was unaware Dillinger had posted the threat to Kanye, but today a Sheriff’s Dept. source told us detectives are now looking at the video to determine if there’s a “prosecutable crime.”

We’re told the Sheriff’s Dept. has also reached out to Kanye and his security team, but so far they have not heard back.

In the video below Daz told the Crips to “F*** Up Kanye.”

 

 

UPDATE: Daz was out in L.A. today and he claims the police have started harassing him already after his Kanye West comments. Check out the footage below.

