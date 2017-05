Rick Ross says he ended the Drake and Meek Mill beef because there’s too much money to be made.

Ross did an interview on “Best Seat In The House” with Hovain Hylton, and he spoke on the sit-down he had with Drizzy over the infamous beef with Meek.

According to Rozay, it was an overall friendly talk, and says J. Prince is the one to thank for organizing the sit down.