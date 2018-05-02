Rap Basement

Kanye West Admits Liposuction Caused Painkiller Addiction?
741
0
Daz Dillinger Threatens Kanye West; Police Investigating Video
3653
0
Kanye West Admits Liposuction Caused Painkiller Addiction?

Posted By on May 2, 2018

 

Kanye West says he got liposuction and that’s what started his opioids addiction right before his 2016 hospital stay.

Ye revealed his addiction on “TMZ Live,” while talking about visiting then President-elect Trump back in December of 2016. He says, “I was drugged the f**k out, bro!”

Kanye also spoke on why he decided to get lipo in the first place.

Kanye says he started taking more pills during the Pablo tour. You’ll recall, the tour was cut short in November 2016 due to his hospitalization.

As for why he had lipo? It couldn’t have been an easy decision — considering the tragic circumstances of his mother’s death — but Kanye says he didn’t want to look “fat.”  He says that concern traces back to the way he feels the media treated his brother-in-law, Rob Kardashian.

Peep the video below:

 

 

