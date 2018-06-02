Rap Basement

Chief Keef Shot At In NYC; Tekashi69 Denies Being Involved

Posted By on June 2, 2018

Chief Keef was shot at in NYC early Saturday morning, but the rapper was unharmed.

According to law enforcement, Keef was shot at about 6 AM outside the W Hotel in Times Square.

TMZ says a shell casing was found on the scene and police are looking in to 2 black males who fled the scene.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired, but the only thing struck was a hotel sign. Keef was arriving to his hotel after a night out on the town.

Chief Keef has recently been in a social media beef with Tekashi69, but as of now there’s no connection between the beef and the shooting.

Tekashi just took to social media to deny any involvement with the shooting.

No way…

A post shared by TATI OUT NOW LINK IN BIO (@6ix9ine_) on

