Cardi B’s security is being accused of beating up a crazy fan Monday night outside NYC’s Met Gala.

According to Police, the fan was trying to get Cardi‘s autograph just after 2 AM after she left an after party at the Mark Hotel.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, Cardi clearly tells the fan no, but he wouldn’t stop trying saying, “I’m an autograph hound.”

The security team had enough of the fan so they started attacking him. Peep the footage below.