Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims Trippie Redd Had Sex With Bhad Bhabie?

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd’s beef just got a little more intense.

Trippie and Tekashi were friends, but had a falling out last year which led to Trippie exposing 69 for being charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.

Now Tekashi has made a bold statement about Trippie possibly having sex with 15 year old Bhad Bhabie.