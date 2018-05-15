Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims Trippie Redd Had Sex With Bhad Bhabie?

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd’s beef just got a little more intense.
Trippie and Tekashi were friends, but had a falling out last year which led to Trippie exposing 69 for being charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.
Now Tekashi has made a bold statement about Trippie possibly having sex with 15 year old Bhad Bhabie.
“I didn’t say this, I didn’t say this yet to nobody. I was going to release it soon. But you know Trippie Redd fucked that little Danielle Bregoli bitch, right?” He said.
Bhad Bhabie denies these accusations.