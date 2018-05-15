Rap Basement

Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims Trippie Redd Had Sex With Bhad Bhabie?

Posted By on May 15, 2018

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd’s beef just got a little more intense.

Trippie and Tekashi were friends, but had a falling out last year which led to Trippie exposing 69 for being charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.

Now Tekashi has made a bold statement about Trippie possibly having sex with 15 year old Bhad Bhabie.

“I didn’t say this, I didn’t say this yet to nobody. I was going to release it soon. But you know Trippie Redd fucked that little Danielle Bregoli bitch, right?” He said. 

#tekashi69 claims #trippieredd had sex with 15 year old #daniellebregoli

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

Bhad Bhabie denies these accusations.

#bhadbhabie denies having sex with #trippieredd

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on

