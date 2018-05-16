Rap Basement

Tekashi69 Wanted By Houston Police?

Posted By on May 16, 2018

Tekashi69 is wanted by Houston police for choking a 16-year-old kid at a mall.

According to TMZ, the incident went down back on January 6th at the Galleria Mall in Houston.

In the legal documents the alleged victim, Santiago Albarran, claims he started recording Tekashi at the mall when things escalated. Tekashi turned around and started choking Santiago and forced him to erase any footage he took of the rapper.

Albarran says he erased the footage so he wouldnt get hurt, but a video from someone else made its way on to the internet. The video shows Tekashi and Albarran in a scuffle, but it’s unclear if 6ix9ine actually grabbed his throat.

Check out some footage below.

