ASAP Rocky’s L.A. Home Robbed; Over $1 Million Stolen

A$AP Rocky’s house was hit Tuesday night by armed robbers.

According to reports, the incident happened around 11:30PM and, police claim 3 male suspects knocked on the door to his L.A. home. When a woman answered the door the three men pulled a gun and forced their way into the home.

The reports also claim the men grabbed the woman and took her around the house while they took a bunch of items, about $1.5 million in jewelry and other property.

The burglars also took a safe, but decided to leave it on the sidewalk before hopping in their getaway car.

Sources close to the situation say this was not a random robbery, but a targeted hit on the rapper.