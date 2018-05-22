Tekashi69 Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer?

Tekashi69 was charged with assaulting a police officer this week in New York after a traffic stop went wrong.

According to law enforcement. Tekashi was confronted by an officer in a Brooklyn neighborhood over the weekend while his SUV was allegedly illegally parked in front of a fire hydrant.

When the office ask Tekashi for his ID he was unable to provide one, but the cop ran his name and found out his license was suspended.

The rapper was taken in to custody for the ticket, but the police found out that he had a warrant out for his arrest in Texas. Tekashi reportedly got aggressive with the police and grabbed one of them squeezing his hand.