Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Tekashi69 Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer?
900
0
Tekashi69 Wanted By Houston Police?
4195
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

King Combs 90's Baby
1654
0
Too Short The Sex Tape Playlist
1125
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Tekashi69 Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer?

Posted By on May 22, 2018

 

Tekashi69 was charged with assaulting a police officer this week in New York after a traffic stop went wrong.

According to law enforcement. Tekashi was confronted by an officer in a Brooklyn neighborhood over the weekend while his SUV was allegedly illegally parked in front of a fire hydrant.

When the office ask Tekashi for his ID he was unable to provide one, but the cop ran his name and found out his license was suspended.

The rapper was taken in to custody for the ticket, but the police found out that he had a warrant out for his arrest in Texas. Tekashi reportedly got aggressive with the police and grabbed one of them squeezing his hand.

Cops say Tekashi squeezed a lieutenant’s hand while being apprehended, squeezing it so hard apparently that it caused swelling. He was booked for assaulting a police officer — a felony — and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Latest Featured

Tekashi69 Wanted By Houston Police?
4195 525 317
0
Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims Trippie Redd Had Sex With Bhad Bhabie?
12295 525 929
0

Recent Stories

Tekashi69 Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer?
900
0
Tekashi69 Wanted By Houston Police?
4195
0
Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims Trippie Redd Had Sex With Bhad Bhabie?
12295
0
Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Break Up
4262
1
Cardi B’s Security Attacks Fan Outside Met Gala Party (Video)
3825
0
More News

Trending Songs

Hit-Boy 3rd Member Of Clipse
119
0
Tyler, The Creator 435
53
0
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Davido Way Too Fly
93
0
Lil Pump Welcome To The Party
93
0
PnB Rock Thought I Was In Love
371
1
PnB Rock Stop Flexinnnnn
238
1
PnB Rock Its Over
291
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Skooly “Baccstreet Boy” Video
66
0
DJ Mustard & Nick Jonas “Anywhere” Video
53
0
Gucci Mane Feat. Migos & Lil Yachty “Solitaire” Video
79
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Tekashi69 Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer?
Tekashi69 Wanted By Houston Police?
Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims Trippie Redd Had Sex With Bhad Bhabie?