Pusha T Goes At Drake On New Album?

Pusha T throws shots at Drake on new Daytona album.

Pusha’s long awaited album is set to drop tonight at midnight, but he decided to host a private listening session in NYC last night, and on one song titled “Infared” was one of the stand outs because of an apparent Drake diss.

In the snippets being released, you can hear Pusha rap, “It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin.”

Although its not clear what he said leading up to the verse, but he’s clearly going at Drake.

Pusha and Drake have been trading shots at each other for a while now, so it is no suprise.