Drake Takes Aim At Pusha T & Kanye West On ‘Duppy’

Drake takes aim at Pusha T and Kanye West on new “Duppy” freestyle.

Push decided to call out Drake for using Quentin Miller to write his music on his new album, and the 6 God was tired of the talking so he unleashed on “Duppy.”

In the song Drizzy spits A LOT of one-liners, but one in particular called out both Push and Ye: “Tell ’Ye we got an invoice comin’ to you/ Considering we just sold another 20 for you,” alluding to him helping Pusha’s album sales?

Shortly after the freestyle was released Pusha responded on Twitter asking the OVO head to,“send the invoice for the extra 20,” and he did exactly that.

Drake posted the invoice on his Instagram account. Peep Pusha’s response and the invoice below.

Send the invoice for the extra 20… https://t.co/41rd4OJeMF — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 25, 2018