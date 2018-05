Pusha T says Drake deserved everything he got on his new “The Story Of Adidon” diss track.

Pusha T spoke to Charlamagne Tha God on the ‘Breakfast Club‘ early Wednesday after dropping the diss record, which he name dropped Drizzy’s alleged son and said A LOT more.

Push says Drake asked for everything he got after he name dropped his fiance in his diss track, “Duppy Freestyle.”

Listen to the interview below.