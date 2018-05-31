Rap Basement

Featured

Drake Financially Supporting Alleged Baby Mama

Posted By on May 31, 2018

Drake has been financially supporting his alleged baby mama during and after her pregnancy.

Although Pusha claimed Drizzy was a deadbeat dad, sources close to the OVO head claim the he’s been giving Sophie Brussaux, who is the alleged baby mama, money to ensure she and their son were comfortable.

According to TMZ, Sources close to Drake claim he is planning on taking a DNA test to see if the baby is in fact his, but he feels like there is a chance the baby is his.

The sources claim Drake was planning on revealing everything about his son on his new album.

 

