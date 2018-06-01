Rap Basement

Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ Album Party Packed With Celebrities (Video)

Posted By on June 1, 2018

Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ listening party was packing with celebrities in Wyoming.

The party was very intimate with a couple hundred people surrounded by a campfire.

Ye played all 7 of the songs on repeat  while celebs, including, KimPusha T2 ChainzKid CudiDesiignerNasBig Sean, former manager Scooter Braun, Dame DashChris Rock and Scott Disick surrounded the fire and sang along with the rapper.

The album had a variety of different topics including, suicide, Kim Kardashian and success. It is now available on all streaming platforms.

Peep some video of the party below.

 

 

