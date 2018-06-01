Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ Album Party Packed With Celebrities (Video)

Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ listening party was packing with celebrities in Wyoming.

The party was very intimate with a couple hundred people surrounded by a campfire.

Ye played all 7 of the songs on repeat while celebs, including, Kim, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Kid Cudi, Desiigner, Nas, Big Sean, former manager Scooter Braun, Dame Dash, Chris Rock and Scott Disick surrounded the fire and sang along with the rapper.

The album had a variety of different topics including, suicide, Kim Kardashian and success. It is now available on all streaming platforms.

Peep some video of the party below.