J. Prince Told Drake Not To Respond To Pusha T?
Kanye West Claims Drake & Pusha T Beef Is Over?
J. Prince Told Drake Not To Respond To Pusha T?

Posted By on June 4, 2018

James Prince claims Drake will not respond to Pusha T‘s diss record because he told him to stand down.

The Rap A Lot Records head spoke with Fadam Got da Juice and DJ Reddz of DTLR Radio over the weekend and he claimed he instructed Drake to not respond to “The Story of Adidon.”

Prince goes on to say that Pusha’s actions were equivalent to a “pig pen mentality” and was disrespectful for going after Drake’s family and his producer with MS, Noah ’40’ Shebib.

Sources connected to Drake claim he already had a response record done and ready to send out before Prince called him Saturday morning.

Listen to the audio below.

 

