Kodak Black has been released from jail after he completed voluntary life skills course, which made him eligible for early release.

Kodak was released Monday morning form Broward County Jail after he had served 97 days of his 364 day sentence for violating his house arrest. He is back on house arrest for another year now.

Black will have to request permission from his probation officer and court to travel anywhere for work, even if it’s in Florida.