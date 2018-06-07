Lil Wayne Wins Big In Cash Money Lawsuit; ‘Tha Carter V’ Coming Soon?

Lil Wayne has won a huge settlement against Birdman and Cash Money.

According to reports, Wayne has won over $10 million against his former label. Wayne was also awarded the right to leave his Cash Money Contract.

In the court documents it states that the papers were filed back on May 23rd, which stated that both sides were ready to dismiss the lawsuit and agreed on a settlement.

In the reports, Birdman didn’t pay anything as Universal signed the check to Weezy for over $10 milly, and he’s now free to release his long awaited Tha Carter V