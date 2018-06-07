Lil Wayne Wins Big In Cash Money Lawsuit; ‘Tha Carter V’ Coming Soon?

Lil Wayne has won a huge settlement against Birdman and Cash Money.
According to reports, Wayne has won over $10 million against his former label. Wayne was also awarded the right to leave his Cash Money Contract.
In the court documents it states that the papers were filed back on May 23rd, which stated that both sides were ready to dismiss the lawsuit and agreed on a settlement.
In the reports, Birdman didn’t pay anything as Universal signed the check to Weezy for over $10 milly, and he’s now free to release his long awaited Tha Carter V
With the arrangement that was reached in court, Lil Wayne is now out of his problematic contract with Cash Money, leaving him able to release his Tha Carter V project with Universal. The payout covers just about what Wayne originally asked for pertaining to the fifth installment of his Carter series, as he initially was not paid what was promised to him.