Lil Boosie says he supports Kim Kardashian meeting President Trump to discuss prison reform.

Boosie was out in Atlanta when he was joking about why Kim is the perfect person to speak on behalf unjustly convicted inmates.

Despite cracking a joke about the situation, Boosie did applaud Kardashian for her efforts to get Alice Marie Johnson out of prison, and he says he wants to join in on the fight for justice with her.

Peep the footage below via TMZ.