Tekashi69 Being Investigated For Chief Keef Shooting?

Tekashi69 is being investigated for the attempted shooting of Chief Keef in NYC.

According to reports, the NYPD is looking for any connections between Tekashi and the two gunmen who shot at Keef outside the W Hotel in Times Square.

Although Tekashi was in L.A. at the time of the shooting, police are still convinced 6ix9ine is closely affiliated with the gunmen.

TMZ is being told that the NYPD has 2 suspects based on surveillance footage, and they’re sure the gunmen followed Keef the night of the shooting.