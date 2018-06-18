Rap Basement

Tekashi69 Being Investigated For Chief Keef Shooting?

Posted By on June 18, 2018

Tekashi69 is being investigated for the attempted shooting of Chief Keef in NYC.

According to reports, the NYPD is looking for any connections between Tekashi and the two gunmen who shot at Keef outside the W Hotel in Times Square.

Although Tekashi was in L.A. at the time of the shooting, police are still convinced 6ix9ine is closely affiliated with the gunmen.

TMZ is being told that the NYPD has 2 suspects based on surveillance footage, and they’re sure the gunmen followed Keef the night of the shooting.

We’re told NYPD has 2 suspects based on surveillance video, and know they stalked Keef the night of the shooting — first showing up at China Chalet restaurant where Keef was hanging downtown … then jumping into a dark-colored Ford Econovan. After driving to midtown, we’re told the suspects parked the van around the block from the W and walked to the hotel to wait for Keef. When the rapper walked outside with a friend to smoke a cig, the suspects pounced. Keef and his friend heard shots and saw a muzzle flash.

