Prodigy Of Mobb Deep Dead At 42

Prodigy from Mobb Deep has died in Las Vegas at the age of 42.

According to XXL, Prodigy’s publicist confirmed the news with the following statement.

“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

Although it is unclear what exactly killed him, TMZ is reporting that the rapper choked on an egg while he was getting treatment at the hospital Tuesday morning.

Officials are trying to figure out if he actually died from choking or the sickle cell anemia.

R.I.P Prodigy.