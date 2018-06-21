XXXTentacion’s Killer Arrested

XXXTentacion‘s killer is reportedly in custody.
According to reports, Dedrick D. Williams, was taken into custody Wednesday evening and booked for first degree murder.
During the rappers vigil Wednesday night, X’s mom told their family and friends that detectives informed her of the arrest.
Someone at the gathering mentioned there was a chase on the nearby highway I-95 … which may have ended with cops nabbing Williams for the murder of X.
Williams was also hit with a probation violation for a previous grand theft auto charge. We’re told he is being held without bail.