Meek Mill Denied New Trial

Meek Mill was denied a new trial again by Judge Genece Brinkley. According to reports, Meek appeared in court last Monday to try and get a new trial. the hearing ended with no decision at the time, but on Monday of this week, the judge denied all requests.

Judge Brinkley wrote, “After an in-depth review of the record, court history, notes of testimony, and evidence submitted at the evidentiary hearing, this court hereby denies defendant’s petition for PCRA relief as defendant failed to meet his burden of proof.”

The fight continues for Meek.

