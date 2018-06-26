Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Meek Mill Denied New Trial
1178
0
XXXTentacion’s Killer Arrested
5334
2
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

DJ Critical Hype More 9th
2912
0
Future Superfly Soundtrack (Bonus Tracks)
2276
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Meek Mill Denied New Trial

Posted By on June 26, 2018

Meek Mill was denied a new trial again by Judge Genece Brinkley.

According to reports, Meek appeared in court last Monday to try and get a new trial. the hearing ended with no decision at the time, but on Monday of this week, the judge denied all requests.

Judge Brinkley wrote, “After an in-depth review of the record, court history, notes of testimony, and evidence submitted at the evidentiary hearing, this court hereby denies defendant’s petition for PCRA relief as defendant failed to meet his burden of proof.”

The fight continues for Meek.

Listen to Meek’s new “Stay Woke” Single.

Latest Featured

XXXTentacion’s Killer Arrested
5334 525 403
2
XXXTentacion Shot Dead In Florida (Video)
10892 525 823
6

Recent Stories

Meek Mill Denied New Trial
1178
0
XXXTentacion’s Killer Arrested
5334
2
XXXTentacion Shot Dead In Florida (Video)
10892
6
Tekashi69 Being Investigated For Chief Keef Shooting?
4844
3
O.T. Genasis’ Birthday Party Crashed By LAPD
2938
0
More News

Trending Songs

Madeintyo 10pm In Yokosuka
516
1
Lil Yachty All Girls Are The Same (Remix)
569
0
Lil Yachty & Valee Wombo
516
0
Trae Tha Truth Friends
344
0
Tyler, The Creator GELATO
424
0
Money Man R.I.P XXX
503
1
Popcaan Wine For Me
543
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rick Ross Feat. Future “Green Gucci Suit” Video
490
0
Philthy Rich Feat. Peezy, Cash Click Boog & Rockin Rolla “All I Want” Video
1032
0
Drake “Im Up Set” Video
1522
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Meek Mill Denied New Trial
XXXTentacion’s Killer Arrested
XXXTentacion Shot Dead In Florida (Video)