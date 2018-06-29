Drake Addresses Son On ‘Scorpion’

Drake has confirmed he does have a son with Sophie Brussaux.
Drizzy addressed his kid on his new album, “Scorpion,” where he took to the music to reveal why he hasn’t talked about his son.
On the song, “Emotionless,” Drake raps,
“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world. I was hiding the world from my kid.”
The OVO head spoke on when he found out the kid was his on his “March 14” track saying,
“Yesterday mornin’ was crazy. I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe. That sh*t is in stone. Sealed and signed. She’s not my lover like Billie Jean. But the kid is mine. Sadie used to tell me all it takes is one time. And all it took was one time. Sh*t, we only met two times.”