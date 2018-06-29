Drake Addresses Son On ‘Scorpion’

Drake has confirmed he does have a son with Sophie Brussaux.

Drizzy addressed his kid on his new album, “Scorpion,” where he took to the music to reveal why he hasn’t talked about his son.

On the song, “Emotionless,” Drake raps,

“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world. I was hiding the world from my kid.”

The OVO head spoke on when he found out the kid was his on his “March 14” track saying,