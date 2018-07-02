Rap Basement

XXXTentacion’s Murder Suspect Raped; Kodak Black Allegedly Ordered The Assault

Posted By on July 2, 2018

Dedrick D. Williams, one of the suspects in XXXTencion’s murder, was sexually assaulted in prison.

According to BET, Williams was raped and beaten in a prison shower after his fellow inmates found out he was connected to the murder of XXXTentacion.

Although details are unclear, the reports claim Kodak Black might have ordered the attacked.

A source explained,

“Word we got from our informant is that he was told Dedrick was getting a shower when he was ambushed with an attempted rape, which in jail is the ultimate sign of disrespect. We are told that Kodak Black people may have had something to do with it.” 

