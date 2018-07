The second suspect in XXXTentacion’s murder case has been arrested by police.

According to police, 22 year-old Michael Boatwright was caught and arrested on a drug charge on July 5th, and then he was served with an arrest warrant for first degree murder on July 10th.

Detectives claim Boatwright was one of the gunman in the murder and say they are still on the hunt for the 2nd gunman.