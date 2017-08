Meek Mill just released his “Wins And Losses” album and he decided to take a shot at his ex, Nicki Minaj.

During the song “1942 Flows,” he makes it sound like Nicki is a very emotion ex who is diving to get back with him: “Cut her off, act like she’s dead and it’s killing her.”

He also sends a warning to bloggers not to talk to him about their relationship.

Stream the album below.