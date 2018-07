Birdman and Wack 100 have created Cash Money West.

According to Wack, he and Birdman have been talking about creating the new division of Cash Money Records for a few months now, but it has officially been finalized.

The main goal for the label is to gather up-and-coming artists who are ready to take their talents mainstream.

The reports claim Universal Music Group, is giving CMW a $20 million budget to get things started.

Wack, who manages The Game, has also been named VP of the new division.