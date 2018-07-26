Another Suspect In XXXTenacion’s Murder Arrested

Another one of XXXTenatacion’s alleged killers is now in custody.

Robert Allen was caught by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force Wednesday at his sisters home in Eastman, GA.

According to police, Allen’s sister was cooperative when the officers showed up at her home.

Allen was originally wanted as a person of interest because video surveillance video caught him outside the motorcycle shop where XXX was at before his murder. He was indicted just last week for first degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

Allen will be extradited to Broward County, FL to face the charges. There is only one suspect still on the run.