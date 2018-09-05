Kanye West Apologizes To Drake?

Kanye West apologized to Drake and claiming he never gave Pusha T the information about his son.
Kanye took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to send a message directly to Drizzy… “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew. I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started.”
Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew💜💜💜
I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online
I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018
West went on to apologize for releasing his, “Lift Yourself” track, without adding Drake even though he claimed he would.
Ye continued his twitter posts touching on a few different subjects including the claims that he gave Pusha T the info about Drakes secret child. Peep the tweets below.
Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018
When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after … I have to hop on the plane now… will type more when I land
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018
plane taxiing for take off… because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018
since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018
I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018
I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018
I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018
This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018