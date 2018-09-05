Kanye West Apologizes To Drake?

Kanye West apologized to Drake and claiming he never gave Pusha T the information about his son.

Kanye took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to send a message directly to Drizzy… “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew. I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started.”

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew💜💜💜 I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

West went on to apologize for releasing his, “Lift Yourself” track, without adding Drake even though he claimed he would.

Ye continued his twitter posts touching on a few different subjects including the claims that he gave Pusha T the info about Drakes secret child. Peep the tweets below.

Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after … I have to hop on the plane now… will type more when I land — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

plane taxiing for take off… because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018