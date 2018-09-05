Rap Basement

Kanye West Apologizes To Drake?

Posted By on September 5, 2018

Kanye West apologized to Drake and claiming he never gave Pusha T the information about his son.

Kanye took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to send a message directly to Drizzy… “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew. I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started.”

West went on to apologize for releasing his, “Lift Yourself” track, without adding Drake even though he claimed he would.

Ye continued his twitter posts touching on a few different subjects including the claims that he gave Pusha T the info about Drakes secret child. Peep the tweets below.

