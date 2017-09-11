Netflix & John Legend Working On Reality Show

Netflix and John Legend are working on a reality competition show?

According to Variety, Netflix has decided to get into the reality television market and they have recruited John Legend to help develop a new competition series called “Rhythm & Flow.”

Netflix also got the singer’s Get Lifted Film Co., who is known for their development of WGN’s “Underground,” and Jeff Gaspin and Primary Wave Entertainment all involved in the project.

More details about the project are unknown as Netflix has yet to buy the series and don’t have any other celebrities attached to the project.