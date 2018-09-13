Mac Miller Died Hours Before He Was Found?

Mac Miller was apparently dead for many hours before his body was found in his bedroom and 911 was called.

According to law enforcement, when police and paramedics got to Mac’s house last Friday, it was evident he had died long before they arrived.

TMZ reported that friends were over at the rappers house hanging out the night before he died, and they stayed until early Friday morning, Sept. 7th. The rappers body was found Friday around noon.

Mac died of an apparent overdose, but police say no one has come forward to claim they even saw him alive after Thursday night. Someone at his house called 911 after he was dead.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, after someone at his home called 911, saying Mac wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive. The emergency dispatch call came in as “cardiac arrest,” but apparently that’s because the person who found him may not have realized he was already dead. Our sources say only a tiny amount of white powder was found when cops searched the home. Our law enforcement sources tell us cops believe the house was swept clean to hide evidence of drug use. (TMZ)

RIP MAC!!!!