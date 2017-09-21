Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Suge Knight Explains Why He Thinks Tupac Is Still Alive? (Video)
1429
0
DMX Sober & ‘Back To Being Human Again’
1681
2
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

MoneyBagg Yo Federal 3X
3243
0
EarthGang Rags (EP)
3084
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Suge Knight

Suge Knight Explains Why He Thinks Tupac Is Still Alive? (Video)

Posted By on September 21, 2017

Suge Knight is back to claiming Tupac could be alive still.

The Death Row Records CEO spoke to Ice-T and Soledad O’Brien from the L.A. County jail when he revealed why he feels like Pac could be a live.

Suge spoke about Pac’s hospital stay after the 1996 shooting that doesn’t add up for him. TMZ has the clip from the “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?” special, where Ice T and Soledad lead the investigation into the unsolved murder case.

The special airs Sunday, September 24th on Fox and will include new accounts of the fatal shooting from people who were there.

Latest Suge Knight

Suge Knight Indicted For Sending Death Threats To ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Director
4010 525 303
5
Suge Knight Back In Hospital
8417 525 636
11

Recent Stories

Suge Knight Explains Why He Thinks Tupac Is Still Alive? (Video)
1429
0
DMX Sober & ‘Back To Being Human Again’
1681
2
Kanye West & Jay-Z Plan Meeting To End Recent Feud?
1535
0
Martin Shkreli Sells Wu-Tang Album For Over $1 Million
2740
2
Get To Know Caleb Brown, The Next Big Lyricist Out Of Louisiana
2025
0
More News

Trending Songs

Young Thug & DJ Carnage Liger
424
1
G Herbo ft. Lil Yachty & Jeremih This N That
490
0
Rapsody ft. Kendrick Lamar & Lance Skiiiwalker Power
1099
0
Rick Ross ft. Bruno Mali Can’t You See (Remix)
609
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Confidential
238
0
DJ Kay Slay ft. French Montana, Dave East & Zoey Dollaz Rose Showers
357
0
Lecrae ft. Aha Gazelle Whatchu Mean
304
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tuki Carter ft. Wiz Khalifa & Chevy Woods “Flowers and Planes” Video
119
0
Karrueche Tran Speaks On Chris Brown Restraining Order On “Ebro In The Morning”
79
0
Dizzy Wright ft. Big K.R.I.T “Outrageous” Video
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Suge Knight Explains Why He Thinks Tupac Is Still Alive? (Video)
DMX Sober & ‘Back To Being Human Again’
Kanye West & Jay-Z Plan Meeting To End Recent Feud?