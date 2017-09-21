Suge Knight Explains Why He Thinks Tupac Is Still Alive? (Video)

Suge Knight is back to claiming Tupac could be alive still.

The Death Row Records CEO spoke to Ice-T and Soledad O’Brien from the L.A. County jail when he revealed why he feels like Pac could be a live.

Suge spoke about Pac’s hospital stay after the 1996 shooting that doesn’t add up for him. TMZ has the clip from the “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?” special, where Ice T and Soledad lead the investigation into the unsolved murder case.

The special airs Sunday, September 24th on Fox and will include new accounts of the fatal shooting from people who were there.