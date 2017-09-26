Young Dolph Shot In Hollywood; Yo Gotti Person Of Interest

Young Dolph was shot in Hollywood today and Yo Gotti is a person of interest.

According to reports, Dolph and Gotti were both staying at the Loews Hotel in Hollywood Tuesday (9/26) when their two respective crews got into an argument. The reports claim the shooting happened just minutes later outside of the hotel.

Witnesses on the scene claim they saw Yo Gotti in the middle of the altercation.

Dolph suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but is expected to be ok.

Some footage has been released that is said to be Dolph’s blood trail from running away after being shot.