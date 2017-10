Eminem’s producer. Denaun Porter, claims the rappers 9th studio album is finished.

There have been a lot of rumors of Eminem‘s upcoming 9th studio album, but nothing has officially been announced.

During an instagram livestream, Porter asked his fans, “Am I working on Eminem’s new album?” He responded with, “No, we are done. How about that?”

Porter didn’t reveal any more details about the release, but he did call it “amazeballs.”