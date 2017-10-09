Rap Basement

Nelly

Nelly Arrested For Rape; Denies Any Wrongdoing

Posted By on October 9, 2017

Nelly was arrested over the weekend for allegedly raping a woman.

According to police, the victim claims she was on the rappers tour bus when she got raped. The alleged rape happened Saturday morning at 3:48 AM.

Nelly was booked and released Saturday morning around 7 AM.

The rappers lawyer made the following statement about these allegations;

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

 

Nelly also took to social media to speak on the situation.

