Kanye West hooked up a bunch of kids in Uganda with some Yeezys!?

Kanye and Kim surprised a ton of kids during their tour of Uganda. The President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, even gave the power couple his presidential helicopter to get to the event.

Once Ye and Kim arrived to the event, he started rapping for the kids, which caused the kids to go crazy!

Things got really crazy when Ye brought out several bags of Yeezy’s for everyone. Peep the footage via TMZ below.